Siteoscope Launches Revamped Digital Tracking Dashboard

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Siteoscope.com is thrilled to announce its revamped cloud based digital tracking tool with a goal to help businesses track and understand their overall website performance.



With a state of the art dashboard, Siteoscope.com is built to monitor and record your site's vitals such as search engine rankings, website traffic insights, social media account, back links and competitor analysis.



The company's road map is brimming with new exciting features to be released this year with the common goal of helping web site owners gain more visibility by understanding their site's performance and areas for improvement.



With your business in mind Siteoscope's team and founder Itamar Gero guarantees to keep improving and giving users the best bang for their buck.



Subscriptions start at $9.99 making this tool surprisingly affordable yet competitive and feature rich like similar enterprise solutions.



Visit http://www.siteoscope.com for more information.



About Siteoscope

Released in March 2015, Siteoscope.com has a growing users of SEO professionals, website administrators and online business owners. The Saas application helps manage website performance tracking of keyword positions, website traffic, backlinks, social media reach, overall site health and competitor analysis. Visit Siteoscope.com and sign up for a 30-day free trial of the Starter Plan.