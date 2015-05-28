SiteReady Design Principal, Heather Callaway, Wins InfoComm Women in AV Award

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --SiteReady Design, a prominent technology design firm, is pleased to announce that InfoComm International, the leading professional audiovisual trade association, has named Heather Callaway winner of the 2015 Women in AV Award. This award recognizes women who are achieving rewarding and successful careers in the audiovisual and information communications industries.



Callaway has more than 17 years of extensive expertise in designing information technology systems for healthcare offices, the United States Military, higher education campuses, and other high profile technology-extensive facilities. Her expertise spans a variety of specialties including, but not limited to, the design and integration of voice and data infrastructures, state-of-the-art audio visual systems, outside plant (OSP) infrastructures, CATV and security systems.



In September 2011, Callaway left her corporate career behind in the consulting engineering world to build her own company, Callaway Design Group (CDG), a woman owned minority business. The company grew steadily over four years, and in the beginning of 2015 partnered with SiteReady, a national leading provider of outsourced technology services, and rebranded to SiteReady Design (SRD). Through this partnership, Callaway and her team anticipate to grow the business internally and externally.



Callaway is a member of Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI), American Institute of Architects (AIA) Tampa Bay, as well as sits on many InfoComm International Committees.



"Winning InfoComm's 2015 Women in AV Award was such a surprise, and a great honor. It's so great to see more and more women entering the technology industry and being recognized for their achievements. Congratulations to my co-winner, Director of Product Group Development at Milestone AV Technologies, Wendy Cox, as well," said Callaway.



