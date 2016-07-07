SitStayGo Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Introduce DogFlask Dog Walking System

Montclair, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --DogFlask is an ergonomically designed dog walking system manufactured by SitStayGo. This patent pending product offers a unique combination of leash, water, and bowl, making lives easier for the pet owners and their pets. With DogFlask, the preparation phase is eliminated from the dog walking process because the owners have everything they need at their fingertips.



The top features of DogFlask include:



- Lightweight and made of BPA free plastic.

- Simple, snap lid tethered to the flask.

- No mess design for easy pouring.

- Ready to attach waste-bag dispenser, training whistle, etc.

- Reflective band for added safety at dusk and after dark walks.

- Reusable and portable design with a place to keep personal items



Some of the most important benefits of DogFlask are:



- Keeps the dogs hydrated with an ample supply of water as well as snacks.

- Easy to walk with, and is not bulky.

- Helps keep the training treats at the fingertips of the pet lovers.

- Versatile design allows users to keep money or keys in one of the compartments.

- Suitable for dogs with special needs and prone to hypoglycemia.



SitStayGo has been working closely with a renowned product designer. They also have key factory relationships in place. Their aim is to keep the production local by working with factories in the USA. SitStayGo is proud to say that the DogFlask is 100% Made in the USA.



SitStayGo founder Michelle Glasser has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $22,000 for the launch of DogFlask.



Funds raised from this campaign will be spent on:



- Improve the design of the product

- Plastic tooling required to start the production of DogFlask

- Initial production run

- Delivery of the product.



To find out more about this crowdfunding campaign, please visit http://kck.st/29zZ4AR



The website of SitStayGo is http://www.sitstaygoco.com/



About Michelle Glasser

Michelle Glasser is the founder of SitStayGo. A former healthcare advertising copywriter with a love for product design, Michelle is committed to solving problems to make a real difference in the lives of pets and their owners. Her company's upcoming product DogFlask is an ergonomically designed, unique walking system that combines leash, water, and bowl.