Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --beMarketing, a Philadelphia based advertising agency, is proud to announce that six of its clients—15 Minutes Inc., Barbera Autoland and Barbera Cares, Berk International, Chickie's & Pete's, Farryn Electric and Golden Nugget Jewelers—have received the Philadelphia Inquirer's Family-Owned Business Award. This award spotlights family-owned businesses who continue to grow and evolve in an ever-changing economy, and embody the essence of Philadelphia, all while still staying true to their roots.



In order to choose the award-winners, The Philadelphia Inquirer called on Inquirer readers to nominate family-owned businesses. From here, an external panel of experts reviewed the nominations and selected the 2019 winners based on their business success, accomplishments and civic/community service. As an award-winning business itself, beMarketing is extremely proud to work with so many family-owned businesses who are successful in business and are making a positive impact on their communities.



"Everyone here at beMarketing is ecstatic for these six clients of ours. Thanks to our strong partnerships, we are in constant contact with all of them, and we can easily say that these six family-owned businesses are well-deserving of being honored with this award," said Brandon Rost, the CEO of beMarketing. "beMarketing is looking forward to helping all of our clients with marketing strategy and implementation for decades to come."



These six beMarketing clients will all be honored—along with 40 other business winners—on Thursday, May 16th, during a celebratory luncheon at The Ballroom at the Ben. Additionally, the winners of this award will also be profiled in the following Sunday's Business section of the Philadelphia Inquirer, which reaches approximately 1 million readers.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. This includes one of the #1 jewelry dealers in the region, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN and an automotive group with 6 stores and 5 brands.



Read more about beMarketing here: https://bemarketing.com/