Six Intermountain Healthcare Caregivers Honored as 2019 Healthcare Heroes

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --Six Intermountain Healthcare caregivers from who have gone above and beyond and made significant contributions to healthcare in Utah have been named 2019 "Healthcare Heroes" by Utah Business magazine. The magazine honors exceptional Utah caregivers each year who help enhance care provided to Utah citizens that improves the quality of life in the state.



This year's honorees are from a variety of categories who are advancing "Utah's healthcare industry forward by creating innovation in suicide prevention, advocating for communities with disabilities, and rehabilitating the state of neurological care," the magazine noted. "These heroes do more than just save lives, they inspire them."



"The innovative work of these caregivers brings positive change to healthcare and improves health in local communities throughout the state," said Rob Allen, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Intermountain. "This exemplifies how Intermountain meets our mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible. We congratulate these caregivers on this worthwhile and deserving recognition."



2019 Healthcare Heroes from Intermountain, include:



Joe Mott, associate chief operating officer for Intermountain Healthcare,is the recipient of the 2019 Healthcare Hero lifetime achievement award. Mott is recognized for his work to improve patients' access to safe, quality, affordable healthcare. Mott has served seven years on the Davis County Board of Health and currently serves on the board for Volunteers of America in Utah.



"There is so much good healthcare in America," say Mott. "But there is also so much that could, and must, be better."



Brad Rasmusson, MD, medical director of the thoracic intensive care unit at Intermountain Medical Center, is the recipient of the 2019 Healthcare Hero award for innovation. Dr. Rasmusson was selected for his leadership and innovation in caring for severely-ill heart patients. Dr. Rasmusson was part of a team that developed the cardiovascular critical care medicine program for the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute and has been part of the UTAH Cardiac Transplant since it began in the mid-1980s, which has since evolved to offering mechanical heart pumps to patients with failing hearts. He's been pioneering major innovations in therapies for cardiovascular patients for many years.



Adam Balls, MD, emergency medicine physician and chair of the emergency department at Intermountain Medical Center, is the 2019 Healthcare Hero award for community outreach. Dr. Balls worked with his team to create the OASIS Program after losing a beloved emergency medicine team member to suicide. The peer support initiative aims to help colleagues who are dealing with caregiver fatigue and mental injury.



"It's our hope that through comprehensive programs like our OASIS initiative, we will provide caregivers with the tools and support needed to take better care of themselves and their patients." said Dr. Balls.



Kristy L. Jones, community health improvement area manager for Intermountain Healthcare, is the recipient of the 2019 Healthcare Hero award for community outreach. Jones is being honored her work to improve community health. She's done this in many ways such as helping uninsured women through the Women's Health Connection to supporting suicide prevention through the Suicide Awareness Walk.



"Putting together events and programs that can ease someone's mind makes me glad I chose public health as a career," said Jones.



Marcela Smid, MD, MA, MS, Intermountain Healthcare maternal fetal medicine specialist, is the recipient of the 2019 Healthcare Hero award for outstanding healthcare practitioner.Dr. Smid has focused on helping women struggling with addiction to have safe and healthy pregnancies. She's on the front lines of the opioid epidemic and brings her unique expertise to the women with complicated pregnancies who need her.



"I've always wanted to be a doctor, it's something I felt called to," said Dr. Smid. "Medicine picked me, and I'm so grateful it did."



Ana Call, RN, BSN, MBA-HM, Intermountain Orem Community Hospital Women's Center, is the recipient of the 2019 Healthcare Hero award for outstanding healthcare educator. With more than 15 years of experience, Call is admired by her peers and patients in labor and delivery because she takes every opportunity to share her wisdom and teach others.



"I love it when I bond with a patient and leave my shift thinking, 'This is why I became a nurse,'" said Call. "I love feeling as though I have truly impacted my patients for the better."



All six Intermountain caregivers will be honored during a Healthcare Heroes awards luncheon. Click here to read the complete Utah Business magazine story.