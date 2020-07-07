Six Intermountain Hospitals Recognized for Quality Care and Patient Satisfaction in IBM Watson's Top 100 Hospitals List for 2020

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --Six Intermountain Healthcare hospitals in Utah have been named to IBM Watson Health's Top 100 hospitals list for 2020, which is based on an annual study of the nation's top performing hospitals for quality care and patient satisfaction.



The Intermountain hospitals are:

-Alta View Hospital; Sandy

-McKay Dee Hospital; Ogden

-Logan Regional Hospital

-Cedar City Hospital

-Utah Valley Hospital

-American Fork Hospital



The IMB Watson study is based on publicly available data and is meant to serve as a blueprint for hospitals around the country to aspire to in the future. The annual study has been examining healthcare data for 27 years to demonstrate that quality care and operational efficiency can be achieved simultaneously to improve patient care.



More than 2,600 hospitals were a part of this year's study. Hospitals that made the Top 100 list had better survival rates, lower inpatient expenses, and shorter lengths of stay.



"It's an honor to see both larger and smaller Intermountain hospitals on the list. This recognition highlights our effort to provide consistent high-quality care, great outcomes, and positive experiences whenever and wherever patients come to us for their health care," said Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare's chief operating officer. "Data is key to how our teams align across the system to track and measure continuous improvement in healthcare outcomes, value, and affordability for our patients and communities. We seek opportunities to both learn from and share our insights and successes with other health systems."



Based on the results of this year's study, IBM Watson Health estimates that if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as those treated in the Top 100 hospitals:



-106,000 additional lives could be saved

-49,000 additional patients could be treated with no complications

-More than $8.3 billion could be saved on inpatient care

-A typical patient could be released from the hospital a half day earlier



2020 marks the first time six Intermountain hospitals have made the list at once.



