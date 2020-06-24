Six Sigma Global Institute Partners with the Baldrige Foundation

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --Six Sigma Global Institute (SSGI) today announced a new partnership with the Malcom Baldrige Foundation out of Washington DC. With this partnership, the Baldrige Foundation in collaboration with SSGI will offer a variety of online Lean Six Sigma and business management training and certification programs dedicated to helping organizations achieve process excellence. Professionals will have the opportunity to learn how to deliver high-quality efficient services and products while simultaneously earning a globally recognized Lean Six Sigma certification. This initiative will be made available to hundreds of organizations across the country. All of the offerings are 100% online, self-paced and approved for professional development credits by Project Management Institute (PMI) and the Society for Human Recourse Management (SHRM).



"This is an exciting time for our company as we work hand-in-hand with the Baldrige Foundation to deliver a variety of programs that we feel will transform the way that organizations approach professional development and process improvement.," says Barry Shore Phd, Co-Founder at Six Sigma Global Institute & Prof Emeritus at University of New Hampshire.



"Our goal with this partnership is to make these offerings available to the entire organization, not just management. With this approach we feel confident that the organization as a whole can achieve a common understating of process excellence and as a result prosper from the many benefits that come with it." says Zach Shore, CEO at Six Sigma Global Institute.



The highlights of this new partnership include.



- More than 10 SSGI/Baldrige co-branded training & certification programs aligned to the Baldrige foundation excellence program.

- Special discounts for Baldrige Foundation members.

- Healthcare specific Lean Six Sigma programs created exclusively for healthcare organizations.



To learn more about this partnership and it's offerings please visit here: https://www.6sigmacertificationonline.com/baldrige-foundation-partnership/



About Six Sigma Global Institute

SSGI is an online provider of Lean Six Sigma training and business management certification programs. Courses offerings include: Yellow Belt, Green Belt, Black Belt, Master Black Belt, Scrum Master, Diversity & Inclusion and Project Management. SSGI has trained and certified tens of thousands of professionals in over 90 countries and maintains the status of PMI Global R.E.P. with the Project Management Institute and SHRM Recertification Provider with the Society for Human Resource Management.



About Baldrige Foundation

The Mission of the Baldrige Foundation is to ensure the long-term financial growth and viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, and to support organizational performance excellence in the United States and throughout the world. To learn more, please visit www.baldrigefoundation.org.