Six Upcoming Events for the Vector Design and Custom Cloning Platform VectorBuilder

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --Houston, November 27th, 2018 – VectorBuilder is glad to announce that it will participate in the following events related to vector design, custom cloning, virus packaging, and regenerative medicine: the "VectorBuilder Seminar" in Bordeaux, France (Dec. 5, 2018); the "ICAN 2018 Congress - Metabolic & Cardiovascular Crosstalk: From Pathways to Biomarkers" (Dec. 6, 2018 - Dec. 7, 2018); the "44th Adipose Tissue Discussion Group" (Dec. 6, 2018 - Dec. 7, 2018); the "2nd Meeting of the French Society for Stem Cell Research (FSSCR)" (Dec. 11, 2018); the "BIOREGATE Forum 2018 - European Regenerative Medicine Forum" (Dec. 12, 2018 - Dec. 14, 2018); the "Forum LABO Paris" (March 26, 2019 - March 28, 2019).



VectorBuilder is a revolutionary online platform which provides researchers with complete solutions to all their vector design, custom cloning, and virus packaging needs. VectorBuilder also offers many other molecular biology services like the ones listed here below:



- Vector construction

- Virus packaging

- BAC modification (recombineering)

- Library construction

- Plasmid DNA preparation

- RNA preparation

- Mutagenesis



Their web-based design tool provides a highly intuitive workflow for customers to design their desired vector for free with just a few mouse clicks. The process is as easy and smooth as purchasing items on an average e-commerce store. This characteristic can significantly reduce the costs and turnaround time usually required for independently completing this process.



VectorBuilder's web platform also offers unified data management that stores all user-generated vectors, orders, and technical inquiries in their accounts. All vectors feature a unique identifier and permanent URL, allowing researchers to retrieve and share any vectors they designed in an easy and secure manner.



Customers interested in placing an order can follow the processes listed here below:

1. Get Quote – if relying on an institution's purchasing department to place an order;

2. Purchase Now – if with authority to make an immediate purchase with a credit card;

3. Get Pro-forma invoice – if institutions prefer to place orders by first requesting a pro-forma invoice and then pay it in full to complete the order;



Vectors can be designed by using VectorBuilder's easy and intuitive online design tool, called "Design My Vector". Researchers can rely on this tool to design any types of vectors (e.g., regular plasmid, lentivirus, adenovirus, overexpression, shRNA, gRNA, etc.) in just a matter of minutes. If unable to design the desired vector, researchers can also send a design request by clicking "Send Design Request". VectorBuilder recently launched a third option called "Find Popular Vectors", where it is possible to select both the preferred species and the genes.



Below is a brief description of all the events mentioned above:



1. "VectorBuilder Seminar" in Bordeaux, France - Dr Vladimir Ivosev, the Sales Manager at VectorBuilder Europe will present the company and describe its latest achievements;

2. "ICAN 2018 Congress: Metabolic & Cardiovascular Crosstalk: from pathways to biomarkers" – This scientific event organized by ICAN will focus on the interactions between the metabolism and the cardiovascular system by treating signaling pathways for biomarkers;

3. "44th Adipose Tissue Discussion Group" – This event organized by the University of Edinburgh will discuss the uses of adipose biology from conception to death;

4. "2nd Meeting of the French Society for Stem Cell Research (FSSCR)" – The second meeting organized by the French Society for Stem Cell Research will treat several aspects of stem cell;

5. "BIOREGATE Forum 2018 - European Regenerative Medicine Forum" - Bioregate Forum is a biennial European meeting related to regenerative medicine and dedicated to the "4R Medicine": Repair, Replacement, Regeneration & Reprogramming;

6. "Forum LABO Paris" – Forum LABO Paris is the forum for suppliers of laboratory materials and services;



About VectorBuilder

VectorBuilder is an innovative online platform where scientists can request cloning and virus packaging services for their vectors. Shortly after its launch in 2015, VectorBuilder has quickly become the world's leading provider of vector cloning and virus packaging services, serving tens of thousands of researchers around the world and winning several awards for its highly innovative platform VectorBuilder Official Website



