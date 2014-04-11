Six Weeks to Love Running, by Dr. Julie Sieben, Helps Revive the Lost Art of Running

Plymouth, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2014 --Meeting her deadlines is given, for Dr. Julie Sieben. As expected, she turned her latest manuscript in to her editor early that morning, never realizing how much those moments would redefine her passion for running. On April 15, 2013, the day her manuscript was due, the Boston Marathon was derailed by one of the most heinous bombings in the history of the United States. Runners and innocent bystanders were injured and killed.



The horror and the pain was almost paralyzing, but Julie, ever courageous, determined that her life’s work of teaching people how to fall in love with running and themselves, would rise to another level—allowing the art of running to be an instrument for emotional as well as physical healing.



With her easy, step-by-step instructions, her book is a dream read with a call to action that cannot be denied. From the exercises that condition the body before running to the bliss of being in the zone—Dr. Sieben shares it all. Who can resist the opportunity to feel good about themselves and, at the same time, show the world that runners will continue to run no matter what befalls them? On April 15, 2013, Dr. Julie Sieben turned tragedy into triumph simply by refusing to give in to the fear and terror the bombers hoped would pervade the moment. Six Weeks to Love Running is a great read with a greater message: Never give up. Never give in. Just press on and win.



About Dr. Julie Sieben

Dr. Julie Sieben, (drjuliesieben.com), based in Plymouth, MA, is a leading provider of chiropractic services, fitness training, and yoga instruction. Dr. Sieben provides chiropractic and holistic wellness services to clients of all ages in the greater Plymouth and Chatham, MA areas.



