Skigo Foldable Ski Troller Cross the $100,000 Mark on MindBlower Crowdfunding Platform

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Skiing is the favorite outdoor activity of thousands of people all over the world. However, carrying their skis around is a serious concern for most of these skiing enthusiasts. Creator Ziv Dichter claims that Skigo will take this hassle out of skiing by helping people carry their gears with ease. This foldable ski troller can be attached effortlessly to any sets of skis or snowboards to change the skiing experience for all.



Skigo relieves the users from heavy lifting, scrapping their gear, and struggling through narrow passages. It can be carried around with just one hand, leaving the other one free for other tasks. Some of the most important features of Skigo include



- Lightweight and easy to connect

- Folds to a very compact size

- Can be attached to the boots

- Smoothly rolls on any surface, including snow

- Provides complete protection to the skis

- Beautifully designed and made of durable materials



Skigo was invented by two engineers and childhood friends, Ziv and Omer. The duo came up with the idea of creating Skigo when Ziv injured his arm, and found it extremely difficult to carry his Skis around. They have put together lots of time and effort to come up with the final design of Skigo. Prototypes have been created and tested by their friends all over Europe.



Ziv Dichter's recently launched crowdfunding campaign on MindBlower has been a great success story so far. With more than two weeks still remaining, this campaign has already raised close to $120,000. All funds received from this campaign will be spent for the market launch of Skigo.



To find out more about Skigo, please visit http://bit.ly/2s8iMZM



About Skigo

About MindBlower

MindBlower represents a paradigm shift in crowdfunding platforms by moving ALL of the risk from the would-be crowdfunder to the platform itself. People with good ideas are encouraged to reach out to MindBlower and pitch their project. If accepted, MindBlower assumes 100% of the risk in crowdfunding, developing and delivering ever product. Inventors and creators are guaranteed a royalty on every product sold while crowdfunding backers are guaranteed to receive the perk they claimed or they get a full refund.