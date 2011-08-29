MyReviewsNow Shop at Home Introduces a New Skin Care Product to Help Fight Acne

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2011 --MyReviewsNow Shop At Home showcases the Pantothen skin care acne fighting system. People have been looking for ways to fight acne for centuries. Most of the skin care products used to combat this scourge have been hit-and-miss at best. Creams and lotions are messy, and tend to dry out the skin. Other treatments have side effects, some of them fairly severe. The Pantothen skin care system is a natural way to fight acne without creams and lotions.



What's Acne?

Acne vulgaris, the type that most people have, begins in the pores of the skin, which are usually made up of a hair follicle and the sebaceous glands. These glands produce sebum, which is a mix of oil and waxes that lubricates the skin and prevents it from drying out. Sometimes the skin pores can be blocked by dirt, dead skin cells, bacteria, and sebum, which leads to an inflammation that manifests as a pimple. This, in turn, leads to the growth of more bacteria and more inflammation. If the growth of the bacteria and the resulting inflammation are very severe, this can result in scarring.



Some History

Pantothen is a result of the work of Dr. Hit-Hung Leung, who researched the relationship between pantothenic acid and acne. Using Pantothen is simple. It’s a pill taken with water four times a day: in the morning, in the early afternoon, in the late afternoon, and in the evening. Results of this skin care regimen should be seen within one to two weeks, and most acne should be resolved within a month. Some people take Pantothen for a few months, and then never have to take it again. For other people it takes longer, but this system created to fight acne works for about 85 percent of the people who use it.



The customer can continue to use skin care creams or ointments on their acne without any adverse interactions even as they use Pantothen. Because Pantothen is made up of natural substances already found in the body, it doesn’t interact with any drugs. This skin care product is also safe for teenagers and adults alike. There’s also no need to visit a doctor who might prescribe expensive medications that may or may not work, or cause side effects the customer isn’t prepared to live with.



How It Works

Pantothen works by using Co-enzyme A, a substance the body produces naturally. Co-enzyme A works to break down the skin oils that can cause acne, but most people don’t produce enough of it to really be able to fight acne. Co-enzyme A is made out of adenine triphosphate and pantothenic acid. Since most people have a lot of adenine triphosphate, the pantothenic acid in the Pantothen binds with it to make Co-enzyme-A, which joins the Co-enzyme A found naturally in the body. This extra Co-enzyme A can then take care of the excess oil that causes acne. Moreover, Pantothen also has L-Carnitine, a compound that’s a lot like a vitamin and helps to remove fat from the blood. L-carnitine also helps move oils toward the Coenzyme-A, where they can be broken down.



What's In It

When the customer reads the label on a bottle of Pantothen, they will see that other ingredients include thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, Vitamin B6, Folate, Vitamin B12, and biotin. These vitamins are present in quantities that give the customer 100 percent of their daily value. But the formula has 2,200 mcg of pantothenic acid, which is 22,000 percent of its daily value, and 733.3 mg of L-Carnitine, whose daily value has yet to be established. When so much pantothenic acid enters the body and binds with natural adenine triphosphate, the resulting Co-enzyme A is bound to fight acne very thoroughly and satisfyingly!



Guarantee

Pantothen offers a 90-day guarantee that begins on the day they accept the customer’s order. If the customer isn’t satisfied with the product, they should return the empty bottles and their money is refunded.



