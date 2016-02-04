Skincare Company Unlocks the Formula for Ageless Skin by Turning to Babies

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Ever wonder why babies have beautiful, moist skin? Well science has honed in on a few key chemicals that are responsible. For one, babies produce high levels of hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin maintain moisture and avoid blemishes. This is why we all have such flawless skin when were are tots, but, as we age, the attributes of our skin change and we develop a host of problems.



"We've created a formula with scientifically validated levels of hyaluronic acid so you can reinvigorate your skin and bring yourself back to those carefree days of your early childhood"



Aside from hyaluronic acid, Kotolena has added the heralded matrikine peptides to its formulation as well. Matrikine peptides are one of the few chemicals that have been scientifically shown to reverse the aging process by helping the skin to reconstruct itself. This reduces wrinkles and fine lines to compliment the moisturizing effects of hyaluronic acid.



"This one, two-punch is literally the most effective blend in science when it comes to reversing the aging process. You have to try it to believe it.



Aside from these potent ingredients, Kotolena has added in natural oils that further moisturize the skin but that avoid causing irritation. The magic bullet for youthful skin is finally here and we have both science AND nature to thank!



The Kotolena Crowdfunding Campaign - http://bit.ly/20CD0Wj



The official Kotolena Website - http://kotolena.com/



For Press Inquires:

Email: adam.paulin@ppidealab.com