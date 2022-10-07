SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Now Introduced at Total Body Care with the Perfect Partner – Silymarin C.F.

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2022 --No one understands better than Total Body Care what it means to benefit from the best skin and body care. The company has indeed been a solid partner for those wanting to have the best body and skin they can get, and Total Body Care has delivered time and again. But, today, in one's quest for the best partner in skincare, there is one that stands out – SkinCeuticals, a true skincare specialist from the U.S. And thanks to Total Body Care, customers from the U.K. can now take advantage – starting with the SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier combined with another premier skincare ingredient, Silymarin C.F.



Total Body Care has stood out from day one due to its range of treatments for better skin and body, and the company has received more than its fair share of clients at its clinics who are looking to beautify themselves inside and out.



But Total Body Care doesn't stop there – aside from having a series of successful London clinics for beauty and skin treatments, Total Body Care continues to be the first choice of many women and men, even online. The reason for this is simple – Total Body Care's website features a wide array of products for the best skin and beauty, and all these products are from renowned brands – including SkinCeuticals.



The line of SkinCeuticals products at Total Body Care doesn't disappoint – it consists of creams and gels plus lotions and serums. Still, amongst these beautiful products, there is one that is popular: SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier. And now, the product is offered along with Silymarin C.F. in an exclusive kit. The SkinCeuticals Daily Duo kit, which has both Silymarin C.F. and H.A. Intensifier in serum form, is suitable for oily, normal, or blemish-prone skin, and a daily dose of each serum prevents the formation of blemishes and tackles the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. As a result, regular users can enjoy clear, supple, blemish-free skin in as little as four weeks.



The kit includes Silymarin C.F., 15% vitamin C, .5% salicylic acid, .5% silymarin or milk thistle extract, and .5% ferulic acid, which are all powerful antioxidants, and H.A. Intensifier, which amplifies the skin's hyaluronic levels by as much as 30%. Best of all, it is available at a discounted price of £159.00



About Total Body Care

Total Body Care has been touted as the best ally of those who want nothing more than to have the most beautiful body and skin of their lives, and its many clinics across London are a true testament to its aesthetic. But today, Total Body Care has partnered with SkinCeuticals with its science-based approach to skincare. As a result, customers can now purchase SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier along with other SkinCeuticals products, and for a good look at what's on offer, visit Total Body Care today.