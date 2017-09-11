SKINFLY ENTERTAINMENT, CEO Lyle Howry, Selected Best of Beverly Hills Award 2017, Video Production Service Category

Studio City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --SKINFLY ENTERTAINMENT has been selected for 2017 Best of Beverly Hills Award in the Video Production Service category by the Beverly Hills Award Program.



Each year, the Beverly Hills Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Beverly Hills area a great place to live, work and play.



Skinfly Entertainment has been chosen for this business award. Skinfly Entertainment is a global media development and production company based in Los Angeles created by producer Lyle Howry. Specializing in motion picture production from development through to theatrical release, including script development, location scouting/sourcing, cast and crew acquisition and production management, as well as complete post production packages including editing, dubbing, and film scoring. A major feature film currently in pre-production for Skinfly is the highly anticipated STREET 2 DEATH FIGHT. The second in the STREET franchise series with an A-list cast stacking up; Mark Ryan (Transformers), Joanna Krupa (Dancing with the Stars), Sean Stewart (Rod Stewart's son), Reggie Benjamin (international pop star), Amy Shi (Shameless), Mindy Robinson (Street), Gigi Cesare (Street), Donna Rusch (Gone Girl), Serena Laurel (Street 2 Death Fight), Gregory Fawcett (Street) and many more. Skinfly Entertainment released STREET, the first in the STREET franchise in 2016 distributed on Amazon, DVD to name a few including Wallmart.com where it outsold Deadpool and became a best seller in 3 days. YOU CAN'T HAVE IT is another successful film recently released by Skinfly starring Armand Assante, Dominique Swain, Joanna Krupa, Rob Gronkowski.



Beverly Hills Award Program uses various sources of information to analize and choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Beverly Hills Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Beverly Hills Award Program and data provided by third parties. The Beverly Hills Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Beverly Hills area. We recognize those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The Beverly Hills Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.



SOURCE: Beverly Hills Award Program



PHOTO CREDIT: Michael Bezjian



PR CONTACT: Rhonda@monarchpr.la

Rhonda Collins: 904-955-6505



CONTACT:

Beverly Hills Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@thebestawards.org

URL: http://www.thebestawards.org



ABOUT: LYLE HOWRY, president/CEO of SKINFLY ENTERTAINMENT

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0398257/



ABOUT: SKINFLY ENTERTAINMENT

http://www.skinflyentertainment.com



ABOUT: STREET 2 DEATH FIGHT

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5801596/



ABOUT: The Beverly Hills Award Program

http://local.thebestawards.org/DefaultUb.aspx