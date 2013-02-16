Bridal Fitness Author Gives Away Kindle Best-Seller

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2013 --Fitness author Jason Fox is promoting his best-selling book, Skinny Sexy Bride, by offering a free Kindle download for five days. The free promotion period begins Saturday, February 16, 2013 and ends at midnight on Wednesday, February 20, 2013.



Skinny Sexy Bride normally retails for $9.99, and this is a one-time offer. Interested readers can download the free book at http://amazon.com/dp/B0082Z6YPK



Fox’s debut book details his fitness regimen for engaged women who want to look their best on their wedding day. The unorthodox program focuses on efficiency, stripping out all wasted exercise time. Fox contends that this added efficiency creates additional free time for wedding planning and enjoying one’s engagement.



While most fitness authors prescribe hours of fitness training each week, Fox insists that his brides achieve their fitness goals in only one hour per week. Many do-it-yourself brides are using his fitness protocol to reduce their time in the gym and their reliance on professional trainers.



“I’m currently engaged myself, so I’ve got first-hand knowledge of the excitement, stress, and strain of wedding planning. I alleviate a bride’s stress by showing her how to reach her unique fitness goals in a fraction of the time of most programs. With the extra time, my brides are free to finish their wedding errands and enjoy their engagement!” proclaims Fox.



The Kindle version of Skinny Sexy Bride is currently complimentary and available at http://amazon.com/dp/B0082Z6YPK



The book includes a foreword by fitness model and Survivor: Redemption Island contestant Krista Klumpp, as well as these chapters:



How Can You Lose Weight in One Hour Per Week?

Lose Fat, Not Weight

The 80/20 Fat Loss Principle

Are These Seven Food Myths Keeping You Flabby?

Do These Eight Workout Myths Waste Your Time?

Six Simple Food Rules for Easy Fat Loss

Can You Eat Out and Still Lose Fat?

One Hour Weekly Workouts

Phasing Your Way to a Sexy New Body

Rest More and Lose Fat?

How Do I Supercharge My Fat Loss?



The book also includes the following appendix chapters:



The 64 Best Foods for Fat Loss

Fourteen Simple Fat Loss Recipes

Cheat Sheet for Selecting a Kettlebell

Lifetime Fitness Training with Jason Fox for Only $49?

Secret Fat Loss Dishes at 44 Chain Restaurants



In conjunction with the release of the free book sample, Jason Fox also produced a series of complimentary exercise and nutritional videos.



The featured video is titled “How to Lose Weight for a Wedding in 1 Hour Per Week” (http://youtube.com/skinnysexybride) and it offers a brief overview of Jason’s fitness advice for brides. You can watch by clicking the YouTube link above now.



FITNESS PHILOSOPHY



Our philosophy on fitness is based on achieving your maximum potential with the least possible effort while freeing up your time for wedding planning and life enjoyment. We hope you’ll come grow with us.



