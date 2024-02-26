SkinVive™ Delivers Intense Hydration for Thirsty Skin

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2024 --As an aesthetic doctor focused on skin treatments in Vancouver, Dr. Kamani offers advanced solutions proven by science. It's no secret that Vancouver climate combined with dry indoor air during winter can leave skin in a less-than-ideal shape. SkinVive™ is a new solution that offers intense hydration from inside out, for up to nine months with a single treatment. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/get-nine-months-of-glow-from-one-hyaluronic-acid-treatment/



Caring for skin during winter takes extra focus because conditions can easily overwhelm the delicate skin barrier. Outside elements strips skin of precious moisture. The wind compounds this further, indoor heating can dry skin further. For people trying to manage uncomfortably dry skin, Dr. Kamani offers a one-time treatment called SkinVive™ that can deliver lasting glow and moisture for up to nine months resulting in more radiant skin.



SkinVive™ is the only hyaluronic acid (HA) microdroplet injectable treatment to improve skin hydration, glow, and smoothness following a single treatment. Using SkinVive™ by Juvéderm, Dr. Kamani carefully administers treatments to the cheek, and neck, adding hydration to the areas it's most needed.

SkinVive™ helps the skin retain its natural moisture and softness. In clinical studies, patients treated with SkinVive™ reported high satisfaction with how glowing, hydrated, refreshed, and healthy their skin looked.



Hydrates from Within



As a unique skincare treatment, SkinVive™ delivers unparalleled results. Many people have seen hyaluronic acid as an ingredient in moisturizing creams or serums. The hyaluronic acid (HA) in SkinVive ™ hydrates from within, keeping skin hydrated, smooth, looking healthy, and glowing—up to nine months with optimal treatment.



Benefits of SkinVive™ for Skincare



1. Hydrated skin is healthy skin – hyaluronic acid increases the skin's natural hydrating ability to retain moisture and softness. SkinVive™ hyaluronic acid gel formula helps the skin maintain its natural moisture and softness, leading to improvements in smoothness.

2. Replenishes hyaluronic acid – hyaluronic acid, a water-attracting molecule found in skin, naturally decreases with age and sun exposure. SkinVive™ microdroplets of hyaluronic acid help address the effects, such as texture changes and dullness.

3. Hydrates from within – SkinVive™ boosts skin's internal hydration for a healthier glow. SkinVive™ works within the skin. Use it in addition to a healthy topical skincare routine to protect the skin's barrier.



Revitalize Any Skincare Routine by Hydrating from Within



Reduce signs of aging by adding hydration for smoother skin with a lasting glow. SkinVive™ is a skin quality treatment that works beneath the surface to improve smoothness for healthier-looking skin on all skin types and tones. On average, a treatment session lasts about 15 minutes. With minimal downtime, SkinVive™ is do-it-on-your-lunch-break convenient. Some people may need an optional touch-up. Contact Dr. Kamani at 604.222.9998 to learn more in 6 months about skincare in Vancouver or schedule an appointment.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as neuromodulators to treat facial wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier cosmetic doctors and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



