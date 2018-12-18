Skippack, PA Auto Insurance Resource Exceeds Expectations

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --Kelly Insurance Agency provides auto insurance for Skippack, Pennsylvania residents and their neighbors in Royersford, Collegeville, Phoenixville, Limerick and surrounding communities. They have deep roots in the community, because the agency was established in 1984.



There is one mistake that new drivers sometimes make, and it can be quite costly. Students that work part-time and youthful entry level employees often look for the least expensive auto insurance options. They just want to satisfy the minimum state requirements.



This is understandable, but it can be an unwise choice. Minimum coverage can leave a driver vulnerable to personal exposure if a lawsuit is filed after an accident. If damages exceed the amount of coverage, the underinsured driver can be personally responsible for the difference.



The underinsured driver equation can go in the reverse direction as well. When someone is injured in an accident, and the person that was at fault had minimal insurance and no personal resources, the damaged party may be left without recourse. The same dynamic would apply if a driver is injured in an accident with a completely uninsured motorist.



It is useful information for young drivers, but some experienced drivers have not fully considered the ramifications of accidents with motorists that do not have adequate coverage. This is something that people at Kelly Insurance explain to their clients.



In addition to auto insurance for Collegeville-Royersford-Phoenixville area clients, this agency offers motorcycle insurance. They can also obtain recreational vehicle insurance, all-terrain vehicle coverage, insurance for personal watercraft and boats, trailer insurance, and classic car insurance coverage.



Experience counts, and Kelly Insurance Group certainly has a wealth of it. Anyone that needs auto insurance in Limerick and nearby towns should consider this trusted local resource.



