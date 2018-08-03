Skippack, Pennsylvania Insurance Agency Offers Many Types of Coverage

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2018 --Kelly Insurance Agency has been offering insurance in Skippack, Pennsylvania for over three decades and counting. Their location allows them to provide insurance for neighboring Collegeville, Phoenixville, Limerick, and Royersford residents as well. One type of personal insurance they offer is car insurance. Since Kelly has been a Keystone State insurance resource for so long, they have a comprehensive understanding of the legal requirements provide invaluable support so their clients can make the right choices.



In addition to car insurance and other types of motor vehicle insurance, Kelly Insurance Agency can also obtain property insurance for Skippack, Phoenixville, Collegeville, Limerick, and Royersford homeowners. A home purchase is a very significant investment, so it is important for homeowners to carry the appropriate level of home insurance coverage. Once again, there are many decisions that must be made with regard to deductibles and other details, and this agency goes the extra mile to educate their clients so they can make wise decisions.



All responsible adults should carry life insurance, and it is an absolute must for parents with dependent children. Kelly Insurance Agency offers term life, whole life, universal life, permanent life, and more.



Commercial Insurance for Collegeville, Pennsylvania Area Businesses



This agency is definitely the go-to resource for personal insurance in Skippack and the other surrounding communities that they serve, but their offerings do not stop there. They also provide commercial insurance. As a local small business in their own right, they understand the needs of other business people. Kelly Insurance Agency can connect clients with general liability insurance, professional liability coverage, workers' compensation insurance, business crime insurance, commercial auto insurance, umbrella insurance, and several other forms of business insurance.



A Trusted Local Resource



When a local insurance resource has been building relationships for decades, people know that they can trust the agency on every level. This is the dynamic that exists in and around Skippack when it comes to personal insurance and commercial insurance. Kelly Insurance Agency has earned its reputation as a trusted provider of insurance coverage in their area.



