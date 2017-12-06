SKODA UK Highly Commended at the Corporate Entrepreneur Awards 2017 for Their Live Tour Project

Barcelona, Catalonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --The event recognizes big business innovation and the teams behind it with winners picked by an independent panel of academics, practitioners, and pioneers. SKODA Live Tour was nominated for best New Proposition, and was up against 37 other innovations from the likes of Talk Talk, Sky, HSBC, E-on and Jaguar Land Rover. It was one of six propositions awarded on the night.



SKODA UK launched their Digital Showroom, powered by Whisbi in April 2017 to enhance their online customer experience. They have already used it to promote the launch of two new models, the Kodiaq and All-New Karoq. When customers visit the SKODA UK website, a chatbot message automatically appears in the bottom right corner. If the web visitor would like to see the car live and talk to one of the brand's expert Product Hosts, they can be quickly connected with one by entering their phone number or calling the provided SKODA UK number.



This new innovative way of interacting with online customers has not only helped the brand to differentiate from its competitors by offering an engaging online customer experience, but it has also generated pre-qualified leads for their dealerships network.



Read SKODA UK's full success story here: https://www.whisbi.com/case/how-skoda-uk-increased-their-online-sales-leads-and-improved-online-customer-engagement/.



About Whisbi

Whisbi is the number 1 global conversational commerce solution for enterprises. Our all-in-one solution includes live video, chatbot, chat, voice and audio and helps brands humanize their engagement with their online customers. The solution is device and browser agnostic, a strategic digital approach that enhances the online customer experience and betters in-store productivity. With the Whisbi solution, brands have seen an increase of 15-30% in online conversions, 6X higher than with a regular chatbot.