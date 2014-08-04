Skramblr Mobile Messaging Brings One Touch Encryption and Brilliant Animations to Your Mobile Phone or Tablet

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2014 --Skramblr Communication’s solution to the current limitations of mobile messaging was built in response to the phone hacking malpractices uncovered by the UK Leveson Inquiry and championed by Hugh Grant and other high profile victims.



Skramblr users can encrypt part or all of a communication at the touch of a button. Communications can be sent encrypted or encrypted after being viewed.



The personal TimeLine, commonly associated with social networks, where people can record and share their life in text, photos and videos has also been included in Skramblr and can be kept private, limited to specific groups or shared with all contacts.



Skramblr provides unique 3D animations that can be selected from an in-app catalogue and used as greetings cards or sent in-chat to express a sentiment or just for fun. The animations can be selected and scheduled in Skramblr’s calendar. Never forget an anniversary or special day again.



The team behind Skramblr include a former director of Vodafone, computer scientists, a physicist, graphic designers, one of England’s leading growth hackers and a dedicated development team.



Skramblr have launched a crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com to attract funding from tech savvy early adopters. Funders can have first access to Skramblr and lifetime free access to all of the



Skramblr functionality. They also have access to the exclusive Funder’s Forum where new ideas for Skramblr’s future functionality are discussed and voted on to determine development priorities.



Crowd sourcing design talent as well as ideas from the Founder’s Forum make Skramblr the smart messaging solution that evolves with its users.



Readers who like to keep ahead of the trends can learn more or even support Skramblr by viewing and sharing their campaign here: http://igg.me/at/skramblr



About Skramblr Communications

Skramblr was formed in direct response to the need to protect people in all countries from mass surveillance by governments and corporations around the world. We are technologists, not politicians and we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right that must be protected at any cost.



Skramblr is also designed for engagement and fun, ease of use and as a multi-faceted tool for daily living. It is the Swiss army knife of mobile messaging that actually evolves with its users.



