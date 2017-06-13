SkullSplitter Dice Let's Gamers Show Their Personalities with New Kickstarter

St. Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2017 --Table gamers will now have a new way to show off their personalities and tote their dice and other gear in style. These new cases from SkullSpitter are perfect for those who enjoy role-playing games. Each case includes storage space for a wide range of dice styles, as well as a deck of cards, playing pieces and more.



Each case is made of high-quality printed tin plate with a detachable lid. The interior is constructed from soft foam, making it easy to get the dice in and out of the case. The exterior of the case is printed with the user's choice of popular characters that are often featured in role-playing games, like wizards, clerics, thieves and more.



To help with the production of these new cases, the creators have launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise money. The campaign launched May 23 with a funding goal of $5,000, which it has already achieved. The campaign will continue to run until June 22, giving the creators plenty of time to generate even more funding for the project.



The initial $5,000 goal was intended to create the base model of the dice case printed with the Wizard's Grimoire design. Further funding will be used to release additional designs. At $10,000 in donations, the company will release the Thieves' Tools design. At the $15,000 level, they can produce the Celtic's Prayer Book design. At $20,000, the Gunslinger's Kit design will be released.



To thank backers for contributing to the campaign, SkullSplitter is offering a series of rewards. Starting at pledges of $10 or more, backers will receive a sticker from the SkullSplitter brand. At $20, backers will receive a single dice case in the design of their choosing from the available choices that have been unlocked during the campaign. Starting at donations of $49, backers will receive a dice case stocked with seven metal dice from SkullSplitter.



Increasing contribution levels will generate increasing rewards, including multiple cases and more included dice. The creators aim to begin shipping products to backers in October 2017 for customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the UK and Australia. For customers in other countries, rewards will be shipped out in December 2017.