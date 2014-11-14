Sky Foundation Inc - Think Purple in November During Pancreas Cancer Month

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2014 --In the year 2020, pancreas cancer is projected to become this country’s second-leading cancer killer moving from its current position in fourth. If you don’t know much about pancreas cancer yet, you should because pancreas cancer has a 6.7 percent five-year survival rate, according to Sheila Sky Kasselman, pancreas cancer survivor and founder of Sky Foundation Inc. “We focus on the person, and our goal is to empower and bring hope to those affected by the disease.” Hardly a day goes by that Kasselman is not on the phone, meeting with someone just diagnosed or supporting family members. Her life’s work and passion is to assist others in finding the right help and raising awareness and money for early detection research.



Sky Foundation Inc. kicked off November and Pancreas Cancer Month with its important annual fundraising lunch. This year’s event held in early November, featured Dr. Diane Simeone, Director of the Pancreatic Cancer Center at the University of Michigan and Dr. Philip Philip from the Karmanos Cancer Institute. To date, Sky Foundation has raised more than $700,000 for research of early pancreas cancer detection, donating funds to the Pancreatic Cancer Center at the University of Michigan, the Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University, Henry Ford Health Systems, and the University of Washington.



When making a donation in honor or in memory of someone, 100% of your donation to Sky Foundation Inc. is sent to support one of the research projects. “Often when giving to non-profit a contribution goes to many administrative areas in running the non-profit,” said Kasselman. “A tribute to Sky Foundation has an immediate impact on vital pancreas cancer research and are sent without delay.”



Viewed for the first time at this year’s lunch, Sky foundation filmed a humorous video on Wayne State's Campus. "Where's The Pancreas"? in order to raise awareness of pancreas cancer and to highlight the color PURPLE. The short film can be seen at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3W4WCs4OYk



For more information about the work of Sky Foundation Inc., check out the website http://skyfoundationinc.org/ call 248-385-5143 or email Sheila Sky Kasselman sheilakasselman@skyfoundationinc.org.