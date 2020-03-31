Sky Vacations Expanding Its Commitment to Travel Agent Partners and the Travel Community.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --Sky Vacations announced today that in the upcoming weeks they will be launching a series of exciting travel agent destination training opportunities, new products and agent only travel experiences slated for late 2020 and into 2021.



"Our dedication to our travel agent partners is absolute. Even today, when travel is restricted, travel professionals continue to phone us for advice, ask questions and book / make inquiries for travel later this year and beyond. Their support has been a catalyst for us to push ahead and to look to the future. We are grateful for the trust and all our efforts are to ensure that when things go back to normal, which they will, we are ready." said Richard Krieger, Director of Sky Vacations.



He continues "As Arvin Shah, Chairman/CEO of Sky Vacations and Sky Bird Travel & Tours said in his March 9, 2020 letter "All of us in the travel industry are in this together and need to support each other" and we intend to do just that. We are using our time wisely, building and supporting our global partnerships so that the moment things return to normal, we are ready to successfully move forward - together. "



About Sky Vacations

One of the leading tour operators in North America for more than a decade, Sky Vacations custom crafts travel experiences around the globe for individual and group travelers. Sky Vacations is a member of the Sky Bird Travel & Tours family. For more information, please visit www.skyvacations.net.



