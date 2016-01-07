Skype Live with Dr. John McDougall, MD - an Event Hosted by the Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG)

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group (PBNSG) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to evidence-based education and advocacy of plant-based whole food nutrition and an active lifestyle, to help prevent or reverse chronic disease and achieve optimal health." On Thursday, January 28th at 6:30pm PBNSG will host via Skype Dr. John McDougall. Audience members will be able to participate in the conversation from the Birmingham Groves High School Main Auditorium, 20500 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025. To reserve a tickets go to http://www.pbnsg.org click on the banner on the top of Dr. McDougall's picture to start the reservation process the cost $15 online prepay or $20 at the door.



Dr. John McDougall, MD is a physician and nutrition expert who has been teaching about optimal health and the effects of nutrition on disease for over 30 years. He is a board-certified internist, author of 12 national best-selling books, the international on-line "McDougall Newsletter," host of the nationally syndicated television show "McDougall M.D.," seminars and health-oriented adventure vacations and Physician, Bestselling Author of 12 books, and Director of the nationally-renowned McDougall Program.



Dr. McDougall is the founder and director of the nationally renowned McDougall Program: a ten-day residential program at a luxury resort in Santa Rosa, CA where medical miracles occur through diet and lifestyle changes. Dr. McDougall has cared for thousands of patients for almost 3 decades. His program not only promotes a broad range of dramatic and lasting health benefits but, most importantly, can also reverse serious illnesses including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and others, all without the use of drugs.



A graduate of Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine, Dr. McDougall performed his internship at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, and his medical residency at the University of Hawaii. He is certified as an internist by the Board of Internal Medicine and the National Board of Medical Examiners.



About PBNSG

The Plant Based Nutrition Support Group, PBNSG empowers all who want to optimize their health by following a plant-based diet, championed by its founder, Paul Chatlin and supported by experts such as Dr. Joel Kahn, Dr. Michael Greger and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., PBNSG offers resources to empower individuals and families to consider taking charge of their health, and seek ways to help accelerate the adoption of WFPB in communities, cities, counties, states, the US, and the world.



