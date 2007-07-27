SkyStruck Enterprizes Announces Products for Custom Built Aircraft Market

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2007 -- Way, way, back in the early 1990’s a prestigious designer of experimental aircraft and a retired engineer from Apple computer created an aviation company to help inquisitive builders determine if they had the “right stuff.” John Monnett and Rj Siegel launched “SkyStruck Enterprizes” with a series of weekend seminars designed to teach the nuts and bolts of experimental aircraft construction.



Monnett went on to establish the successful “Sonex” line of homebuilts and Siegel joined the late Roy LoPresti to complete the “Fury” project. Although LoPresti is famous for designing speed mods in the mainstream GA market (Cirrus, Piper, Mooney, Beech, etc, etc) the company was not an active player in homebuilts. Until now.



SkyStruck has been reinvented as research and development company dedicated to Custom Built aircraft. In a bold move, SkyStruck commissioned LoPresti to produce world class products at competitive prices solely with the Custom built market in mind . Airventure “07” is the kickoff off the first of their new products which include:



1. ClearBlue™ The first Bluetooth wireless headset integrated with a cell phone and an Apple iPod™.



2. Intuition™ avionics suite An integrated communication - entertainment system utilizing the Apple iPod™/iPhone as an onboard DATA Recorder and music player.



3. ClearView™, optional for the Intuition suite, a wing mounted video camera and cockpit display. Forward visibility on climb out and taxi is unparalleled, Additionally the

Video output can be recorded to the iPod™.



4. HID’s for Custom Built aircraft. These passed our first test with flying colors.

(World class products at competitive prices). 50 Watts at $449.00!



5. HID wingtip kit for RV7’s and RV10’s LoPresti not only brought their extensive

knowledge of HID lights to the this project, they designed a complete kit!



All of these products are on display at Airventure 07. Visit Skystruck at the LoPresti booth 238 for more information



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



iPod® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

