Skyway Air Taxi Pilot Rides 2500 Miles to Honor Fallen Soldiers and Their Children

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --Gary West, a retired Air Force Colonel, fighter pilot and current Skyway Air Taxi pilot, is riding 2,500 miles from Lubec, Maine to Key West Florida in honor of fallen and disabled soldiers. His ride begins August 1st and he will finish on his birthday, October 1st.



Gary flew over 130 combat missions over Iraq and Bosnia during his 26 years in the Air Force and he continues to fly as a Skyway Air Taxi pilot, however this new mission is to raise $60,000 for Folds of Honor, a charity who provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of our fallen and disabled service men and women. Also, Gary and his team will engage the public along the way, to fold and fly 16 US flags dedicated to 16 Folds of Honor recipient families from each of the states he is traveling through, as a way to show their gratitude for the sacrifice.



"Skyway customers love flying with Gary, who is more than an accomplished pilot, but has a big heart to bless others. Our team is proud of him and looks forward to flying to meet him along the way." Carol Scott, Skyway Air Taxi President.



Flags will be honored in numerous places of history and interest along the way to include the following: USS Constitution, Ground Zero, Freedom One Tower, Ten House Fire Station ,State Buildings in MA, RI, NJ, VA , venues, Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, Camden Yards, Homestead Raceway, Independence Hall, Ft. McHenry, Ft. Knox, DC Monuments, Military Installations and monuments, WITH Civic Groups, schools, and organizations.



"I am proud to partner with Folds of Honor as I ride to honor the fallen and disabled and to help fund scholarships for these military families who have sacrificed so much." Gary West. For more information to follow Gary and to donate to Folds of Honor, you can find them at www.patriothonorride.com and on Facebook under Patriot Honor Ride.



