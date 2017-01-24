Skywide Recognizes the Importance of Design and Creative Branding in Business

Hollywood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Marketing in today's digital world has proven to be a huge challenge for both startup businesses and even established businesses. Many companies have executed marketing strategies that they are comfortable with or that are within their marketing budgets. However, they continue to struggle to increase conversion rates, lead generation rates, or even sales opportunities. Skywide believes that the answers are hidden in the design and creative branding.



About Skywide

Skywide, an entity powered by SEO Brand is a multinational web development and online marketing enterprise. The Skywide team is comprised of experienced marketing professionals and developers that specializes in web development and creative branding strategies for businesses. The ultimate goal and mission is to help businesses of all sizes, scope, and industries find the best ways to boost their marketing efforts to the next level.



What makes Skywide different from other marketing agencies is the team goes beyond basic or traditional marketing methods and technology; rather, the team focuses on the overall branding process by brainstorming creative design solutions and using creative problem solving to help businesses recognize and improve their biggest weaknesses.



Creative Business Branding is the Answer.



The majority of businesses in today's digital age have a functional website. However, most business' websites are up and running and function as they should but they likely aren't converting nor are they meeting target goals. The team at Skywide not only helps businesses improve the "look and feel" of their websites, but also finds ways to improve them by looking for key areas, such as design tweaks to improve overall results.



Through the power of technology and creative strategies, Skywide offers businesses a number of design services and innovative solutions in order to help improve marketing strategies, performance, and boost marketing returns on investment.



Skywide offers the following types of services:



- Innovative design (including web design and print design, such as business cards, signage, brochures, and so on)

- Branding and business identity

- Videography and photography



Skywide's talented design team has the necessary experience and expertise needed to transform the design of clients' websites and brands in order to make them stand out from their competitors. Creative branding strategies are the best way to do this.



Skywide designers understand that businesses must effectively make connections between their websites and customers in order to truly establish their brand in a compelling way. Each website should represent a relationship and provide a memorable first impression between a brand and its audience.



According to Patrick Kebreau, Vice President Finance and Operations at Frantzou Immobiliers (Residence le Sommet de Port Salut) regarding online marketing, "When it comes to directing traffic, there is a science that combines artistry, sales, and marketing, and e-commerce marketing to create the perfect storm: leaving a trail of conversions and various forms of contact information in its wake. This is what online marketing does: the extra mile."



Through creative, innovative, and truly customized design solutions, Skywide is prepared to help businesses with their marketing challenges and to help them achieve what they need to reach the top of their industries and/ or the next growth level.



Contact:



To learn more about Skywide's design services or other marketing services, of for a free marketing audit, contact the team at Skywide today by filling out the online contact form here.