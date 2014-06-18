Skyy Lyfe Ent. (NYC Branch) Client, DJ Pioneer, "Big John," Celebrates 50th B-Day Bash W/ Hip Hop's Founding Fathers at "the Official Old School Reunion 5th Anniversary"

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --Who is "Big John"?



Networking guru, John Gellineau, has been moving and shaking behind the scenes through the music industry since the age of 12. One of Def Jam Records' original DJs, John was mentored by founder, Russell Simmons.



Years would follow and John eventually became a bodyguard to the stars, working venues such as the Apollo Theatre and Yankee Stadium. Opportunities laid would lead John to land a client and 30 plus year friendship in Hip Hop Icon, Public Enemy's, Flavor Flav. Today, Big John currently continues to work with Flavor Flav as his assistant and head bodyguard, ever vigilent in Public Enemy's endeavors on and off stage.



Despite being diagnosed with diabetes and a series of consistent medical setbacks, John maneuvers brilliantly through the commercialized hustle and bustle of New York City's entertainment circuit. July 26, marks the 50th anniversary of his life and all are invited to partake.



Loved and respected by music industry elite, Big John celebrates his 50th birthday on the red carpet at "The Official Old School Reunion 5th Anniversary" with the likes of a legendary list of crowd movers that birthed generations of hip hop to follow. Such individuals include but are not limited to:



-107.5 WBLS KOOL DJ RED ALERT

-BROOKLYN'S OWN MASTER D AKA DJ LANCE

-107.5 WBLS DJ MARLEY MARL(GOLDEN ERA RADIO & PRODUCER OF ROXANNE SHANTE, BIG DADDY KANE, BIZ MARK, RAKIM, LL COOL J,HEAVY D(RIP) ETC)

-DJ AKSHUN LOVE



The event begins 10pm at the Cultural Performance Arts Center: 1020 E 48th st & Farragut rd. Just minutes from Brooklyn College & Kings Plaza.



-The best in disco classics, oldschool hip hop, R&B, funk & soul, pop, old school reggae & house. music with special LIVE performances from SURPRISE CELEBRITY GUESTS



-30 & OVER



-THIS IS A RED CARPET EVENT; NO BASEBALL CAPS, ATHLETIC WEAR, NO DURAGS, NO JEANS. GROWN & SEXY SUMMER ATTIRE IS A MUST



-Door prizes will be available!



-All Summer birthdays: CANCERS, LEOS & VIRGOS, are FREE (WITH STATE ISSUED ID)



-Tickets on sale now! $25 IN ADVANCE (MORE @ THE DOOR) BUY 4 GET 2 FREE!



-VIP & STAGE VIP tables/birthday packages include:



-TABLE OF 6

-6 RSVP BANDS

-1 BOTTLE OF YOUR CHOICE OF

-CIROC(PEACH,BERRY,COCONUT)

-GREY GOOSE

-HENNESSY



TICKET INFO

ZAKAA SAADIQ (347) 762-4575

BIG JOHN (917) 478-9311



