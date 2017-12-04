Slamoc.com Passes Audit of On-Site Warehouse and Distribution Facility

The Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2017 --According to its mission statement, the Online Safe Purchase Agency, founded in 2011, is dedicated to being the leading global provider of public safety and while serving the interests of all stakeholders, namely the public, the business community and consumer protection agencies.



The intensive two-day audit, conducted annually by a representative from OSPA, consisted of reviewing Slamocs' standard operating procedures (SOP's), inspecting its office and warehouse facilities and checking their training and testing records to ensure they are in compliance with Good Purchase Practices (GPP) requirements enforced by the Online Safe Purchase Agency (OSPA).



"It was encouraging to hear from the OSPA auditor how pleased he was with our continued efforts to be in compliance with the industry's ever-changing regulatory environment and that our facilities, quality control, IT and operational systems are adapting accordingly,"said Lucas Freging, Chief Operating Officer of Slamoc.Com. Mr. Freging added, "Maintaining our status as an OSPA Compliant Facility demonstrates our long-standing commitment to providing quality service to our clients. Giving them the peace of mind that all the purchases made from us are being 100% safe is of the utmost importance to our organization."



About Slamoc.Com

Launched in 2015, Slamoc.Com is a shopping club that gets online shoppers price savings on pretty much anything they buy. Founded on three simple values – trust, transparency and fairness – Slamoc.Com promises radical price innovation in e-commerce by optimizing the underlying economics of online shopping and unbundling the embedded retail costs that drive up price, creating an entirely new business model that works better for shoppers.