SLC, Utah Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Thompson, Listed Amongst America's Best Physicians

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --America's Best Physicians are chosen based on patient reviews, experience, credentials, and notoriety gained in their field. As a top Utah plastic surgeon who specializes in facelifts, rhinoplasties, and hair transplant surgery, it's no surprise Dr. Scott Thompson as recently been added to the list of America's Best Physicians.



In addition, he's recently been named a "RealSelf 500" provider for the number or patient reviews he's received and the expertise he's provided to patients in the RealSelf community. RealSelf.com is the world's largest community for consumers to learn and share information about cosmetic surgery and other elective procedures.



Not only has Dr. Scott Thompson gained high ratings and reviews on a number of patient review sites, such as Healthgrades and Vitals, but from fellow reputable surgeons as well. Dr. Thompson recently received a review from facial plastic surgery, Dr. David Lieberman, through DoctorsChoiceAwards.com.



"I have known Dr. Thompson for several years. I have operated with him on international missions and closely observed the growth of his practice and reputation. He is truly one of the top facial plastic surgeons out there. He is a gifted surgeon with an astute artistic eye. He cares deeply for the well-being of his patients and works tirelessly to achieve the best results. He is a surgeon other surgeon's would send family to."



Dr. Scott Thompson is a dual board-certified, fellow-ship trained facial plastic surgeon with two locations near Salt Lake City, Utah. He is known for natural-looking results, his artistic eye, and a genuine concern for patient well-being and satisfaction. Dr. Thompson performs eight times the amount of facelifts than the average plastic surgeon in the nation and is the only facial plastic surgeon in Utah to offer NeoGraft, the first automated FUE hair transplant system on the market.



Dr. Thompson is featured monthly on Good Things Utah to discuss the latest procedure in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration, and was chosen as Utah's facial plastic surgery expert for both season one and two of The Younger You on The CW40.



About Utah Facial Plastics

Utah Facial Plastics offers the latest surgical and non-surgical advancements in facial plastic surgery and hair restoration. Common procedures performed at Utah Facial Plastics for facial rejuvenation include facelifts, eyelid lifts, rhinoplasty surgery, non-surgical injectables such as Botox and Kybella, and skin resurfacing treatments. Dr. Thompson offers both FUT and FUE with NeoGraft, as well as PRP Hair Therapy for non-surgical hair restoration.



For more information or to schedule an in-office or Skype consultation, visit UtahFacialPlastics.com or call (801)776-2220.