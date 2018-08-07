Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2018 --Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis- Sleep Apnea Devices Market:



United States sleep apnea gadgets market size is foreseen to develop significantly. Existence of promising Medicare reimbursement policies and advent of versatile and conservative items is set lift industry development. Europe sleep apnea devices market measure is foreseen to encounter significant growth in terms of revenue. New controls for PAP gadgets, developing medicinal services consumption and presentation of advanced products are the portion of the components driving business development. In 2015 Germany sleep apnea devices market was over USD 450 million and estimate to develop at huge rate inferable from expanding sickness commonness and rising consciousness levels of patients. In 2015 Japan sleep apnea devices market size will add to more than 44 percent of local income. Existence of large number of patients, expanding dispensable earnings and high medicinal services use will fuel industry development.



Top Industry Players:



Major players in this market include BMC Medical Co Ltd, ResMed, Curative Medical Inc, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics, Cadwell Industries Inc, Phillips Healthcare and Nihon Kohden. The global sleep apnea devices market is oligopolistic in nature with Fisher & Paykel, Phillips Respironics, ResMed, and CareFusion represented for nearly 90 percent of the market share.



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis- Sleep Apnea Devices Market:



The Sleep Apnea Devices Market was worth USD 3.67 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.14 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68% during the forecast period. Prime factors crediting for the market development incorporate high unmet medical needs, rising prevalence of sleep & respiratory disorders, for example, Brazil, India, China, and others. Key hazard factors for the advancement of sleep apnea incorporate alcohol, life style habits, for example, alcohol, irregular sleep patterns, substance abuse and smoking. The danger of rest apnea is significantly higher in the age group over 50-60 years.



Service Outlook and Trend Analysis- Sleep Apnea Devices Market:



In 2012 According to gauges distributed by the United Nations, the worldwide geriatric populace was almost 809.4 million and is anticipated to develop significantly in the upcoming years. Hence, an expansion in the aged populace, and the increment in the objective infections are relied upon to fundamentally support the utilization rates over the conjecture time frame. Besides, improvement of technologically propelled products, for example, WINX sleep-therapy system that enable patients to inhale normally through their nose without being confined by a cover is additionally anticipated that would fortify market development.



The Sleep Apnea Devices Market is segmented as follows-



Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)



Therapeutic devices: Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Systems, Airway Clearance Systems, Oral appliances, Oxygen devices, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, Other therapeutic devices



Diagnostic devices: Actigraphy systems, Polysomnography (PSG) devices, Respiratory polygraphs, Single-channel screening devices pulse oximeters



Sleep Apnea Devices Market - By Region:



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)



What makes our report unique?



1) An extensive research study on the Global Sleep Apnea Devices market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Sleep Apnea Devices market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.



Major TOC of Sleep Apnea Devices Market:



Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Overview

Chapter 4. Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Product

Chapter 5. Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Chapter 7. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Competition, by Manufacturer

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



