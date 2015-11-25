Sleep Junkie Analyzes 2015 Black Friday Deals on Mattresses

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --In need of a comfortable new bed this winter? Black Friday mattress sales represent one of the best times of the year to save, but shopping smart can make all the difference between getting a dud and a good deal.



Sleep Junkie, a blog on beds and sleep, recently released a detailed guide to shopping the ever-popular Thanksgiving weekend sales. Updated November 24, the article, "Compare Black Friday Deals on Mattresses: Macy's, Sears, Mattress Firm & More," offers helpful tips for getting the best bed and compares dozens of deals.



With their holiday mattress shopping tips, Sleep Junkie aims to educate readers on how to differentiate the good deals from the bad ones. The guide explains how factors like good reviews and reputation, detailed specifications, and above-average guarantees can help shoppers compare mattresses and distinguish better values.



In addition to shopping information, the article also offers a detailed analysis of 2015 Black Friday mattress sales. Sleep Junkie includes their top picks as well as listings of sales by retailer and detailed comparisons of beds sorted by price.



The guide leads with Sleep Junkie's top picks, which they choose from published deals based on specifications, reviews, warranties and return policies. For shoppers with budgets under $1000, the blog mentions beds from Sears, Amerisleep.com, Macy's and HH Gregg as good values this year



Retailers with Black Friday mattress deals listed in Sleep Junkie's article include Amerisleep, Macy's, Sears, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm, and others. Offers are listed alphabetically by retailer with details on their promotions, mattresses, dates and locations.



Sleep Junkie also groups selected mattresses on sale by price for readers, including beds under $500, between $500 and $1500, and beds over $1500. For each mattress, the guide includes an overview of basic specifications like coil count or memory foam density, profile, and warranties to help consumers compare value.



Holiday sale information comes from retailer websites, press releases, deal forums and other sources, and may be subject to change. Sleep Junkie also invites readers to participate in a poll and includes links to previous buying guides on the year's best and worst beds and finding a comfortable mattress for interested readers.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.