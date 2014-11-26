Sleep Junkie Compares 2014 Black Friday Deals on Mattresses

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --In need of a cozy new bed this winter? Black Friday mattress sales are one of the best times of the year to save, but shopping smart makes the difference between duds and good deals.



Sleep Junkie, a blog on beds and sleep, recently released a detailed guide to shopping Thanksgiving weekend sales. Titled, “Compare Black Friday Deals on Mattresses: Macy’s, Sears, Mattress Firm & More,” the article offers helpful tips for getting the best bed and compares dozens of deals.



Holiday mattress shopping tips from Sleep Junkie focus on educating readers to spot good deals versus bad ones. The guide explains how signs like good reviews and reputation, detailed descriptions, above-average quality for the price and good guarantees can help shoppers compare mattresses and distinguish better buys.



In addition to general shopping information, the article also offers a detailed analysis of 2014 Black Friday mattress sales. Sleep Junkie includes their top picks as well as listings of sales by retailer and detailed comparisons of beds sorted by price.



Retailers with Black Friday mattress deals featured in Sleep Junkie’s article include Amerisleep, Macy’s, Sears, Sleepy’s, Mattress Firm, and others. Offers are first listed alphabetically by retailer with details on the promotions, mattresses, dates and locations.



Sleep Junkie also groups the mattresses on sale by price for readers, including beds under $500, between $500 and $1500, and beds over $1500. For each mattress, the guide includes an overview of basic specifications like coil count or memory foam density, profile, and warranties to help consumers compare value.



The guide also features Sleep Junkie’s top picks, which they choose based on specifications, reviews, warranties and return policies. For shoppers with budgets under $1000, the blog mentions beds from Walmart, Amerisleep.com and Macy’s as good values.



Holiday sale information comes from retailer websites, press releases, deal forums and other sources, and may be subject to change. Sleep Junkie may update the article if new offers become available. The blog also invites readers to participate in a poll and includes links to previous buying guides on memory foam and finding a comfortable mattress for interested readers.



