Sleep Junkie Compares Retailers' Black Friday Deals on Mattresses in 2017

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --In need of a comfortable new mattress soon? Well, good timing -- Black Friday mattress sales represent one of the best times of the year to save money. But, shopping smart can make all the difference between getting a dud and a good deal according to bed blog Sleep Junkie.



Sleep Junkie publishes an annual a detailed guide to shopping the ever-popular Thanksgiving weekend sales, updated with 2017 sales as of November 21. The article, "Compare Black Friday Deals on Mattresses: Macy's, Sears, Mattress Firm & More," offers helpful tips for getting the best bed and compares dozens of deals.



In the article, readers find a detailed analysis of 2017 Black Friday mattress sales. Sleep Junkie editors include their top picks as well as listings of sales by retailer and detailed comparisons of beds sorted by price.



The guide leads with selected mattresses sorted on sale by price for readers, including beds under $1500, and beds over $1500. For each mattress, the guide includes an overview of basic specifications like coil count or memory foam density, profile, and warranties to help consumers compare value.



Sleep Junkie's top picks come from published deals based on specifications, reviews, warranties and return policies. For shoppers with budgets under $1500, the blog highlights the following three beds as great bets based on reviews and quality:



- $1199 - Amerisleep AS3 memory foam bed

- $1319 - Beautyrest Platinum Hailey Luxury Firm hybrid innerspring bed

- $1199 - Serta iComfort Hybrid Island Retreat II innerspring bed



Retailers with Black Friday mattress deals listed in Sleep Junkie's article include a variety of national department stores, mattress showrooms and online retailers. Offers are listed alphabetically by retailer with details on their promotions, mattresses, dates and locations.



Sleep Junkie aims to educate readers on how to differentiate the good deals from the bad ones with holiday mattress shopping tips as well. The guide explains how factors like good reviews and reputation, detailed specifications, and above-average guarantees can help shoppers compare mattresses and distinguish better values.



Holiday sale data comes from ads, retailer websites, press releases, deal forums and other sources, and may be subject to change. Sleep Junkie also hosts buying guides on the year's best and worst beds, studies and articles on getting the best sleep, and many more newsworthy topics related to rest for interested readers.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.