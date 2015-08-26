Sleep Junkie Talks Wake and Sleep Cycles in Latest Article

Kansas City, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2015 --Sleep remains a growing field of research, with science making fascinating new discoveries at a rapid pace. A recently published study offers clues into one of the biggest mysteries, the mechanism behind sleep-wake cycles.



Published in the journal Cell this month, the study "A Conserved Bicycle Model for Circadian Clock Control of Membrane Excitability" was led by a team of researchers from Northwestern University. Sleep Junkie, a website that covers sleep news, took a brief look at this new information and other facets of circadian rhythms in their article "Revealing the Science Behind Sleeping and Waking," published August 25.



It has long been known that humans, animals and even insects exhibit distinct biological clocks, governing periods of wakefulness and rest. Scientists have a few theories about why and how these internal clocks function, but less is known what makes them tick.



Researchers taking part in this recent study believe they might have found the missing link, identifying electrolyte balances as a potential driving factor behind internal sleep-wake processes.



As Sleep Junkie discusses, this knowledge could have significant implications for future research, perhaps leading to better ways to manage jet lag, shift work and other circadian sleep disturbances. The article also offers a few tips for promoting healthier sleep habits in the meantime.



This article can be found in full on SleepJunkie.org, along with a range of other subjects on current sleep science, improving rest, and sleep products.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.