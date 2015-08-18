Sleep Position and Brain Health Subject of Latest Sleep Junkie Article

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --The field of sleep science is a rapidly growing one. New studies come out virtually every week shedding more light both on why we sleep and how sleeping, or a lack of it, impacts both physical and mental health.



In order to bring additional exposure to the subject and highlight current studies, sleep education website Sleep Junkie introduces a new series covering the most interesting discoveries every week.



The first in the series was released August 17, titled, "Is Your Sleep Position Clogging Your Brain?" Drawing off new information showing that position may be connected with serious health concerns, Sleep Junkie looks at recent findings and provides actionable information for readers.



One of the more recent studies came out this summer in the Journal of Nature Neuroscience, revealing connections between sleep position and the build up brain plaques that contribute to degenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease. The article offers and on overview of this and other current studies, as well as a video resource, discussion of sleep position popularity, and a few helpful tips for improving sleep habits.



Interested readers can find the article in full on SleepJunkie.org, along with other recent news on topics like sleep science, tips for getting healthier rest, and guides to sleep products including mattress and adjustable beds. The site also invites visitors to sign up newsletters and subscribe on social media for latest posts.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.