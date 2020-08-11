Sleep Soundly with Professional Mattress Cleaning in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2020 --Professional mattress cleaning is an essential component of keeping a bedroom free from unwanted guests. Angelo's FabriClean offers comprehensive mattress cleaning services to Vancouver-area homeowners to assist with ridding mattresses of bacteria, debris, and harmful materials which negatively impact health and air quality. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/mattress-cleaning



Dust mites live and breed in mattresses, blankets, pillows, sofas, and carpets. They thrive in warm, dark conditions and can number in the millions, feeding on the dead skin cells that people shed every day. Although invisible to the naked eye, the symptoms are clear. Irritated eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sinus pain, headaches, and coughing can be indicative of dust mites.



Human health and air quality can negatively be impacted by a mattress infestation. Each night, the human body generates up to one half a litre of sweat. In conjunction with this, excess skin cells are shed into the environment. The presence of sweat combines with the cells to create the ideal environment for fungal spores, dust mites, and bacteria that happily feast on these materials.



The insects in turn create waste that contaminates the environment. If allowed to continue, the result can include breathing problems, infections, allergies, and more serious respiratory ailments.



To effectively clean mattresses, the technicians at Angelo's employ a multi-pronged process:



- Vacuuming to remove all accumulation of dirt, debris, and other materials

- Deodorizing to neutralize unpleasant aromas

- Comprehensive cleaning and stain removal

- Holistic steam cleaning and thorough drying to remove allergens and prevent mold and mildew



As a leading mattress cleaning company in Vancouver, Angelo's FabriClean relies on proprietary cleaning techniques and solutions to remove stains, spills, restoring mattresses to a fresh, clean state that promotes optimal wellness. Learn more or schedule a cleaning today, contact Angelo's FabriClean to get started.



