A comprehensive home insurance plan typically provides coverage for personal property, liability, structural damage, and theft. These plans ideally pay compensation for the costs involved in replacing the homeowner's personal property, which has been destroyed in a fire or other disaster. They also cover damages caused to the structure of a house due to lighting, intense storms, downed trees, even frozen or burst pipes. Additionally, a homeowner's insurance policy shall act as the first line of defense for the policyholder against a lawsuit from someone injured at their home.



Slemp Brant Saunders Insurance Agency is among the most reliable sources to invest in homeowners insurance in Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia. This agency helps its clients to competently identify the policies best suited for their requirements and concerns. The insurer determines the quality of the coverage of any home insurance plan and whether the plan is written on named peril or all-risk basis. Perils policy covers only those losses specifically cited in the contract. The all-risk policy is the opposite. Under such a plan, coverage is provided unless a peril is specifically excluded. The all-risk policy is broader, and the burden of proof is on the carrier and not the policyholder in the event of a loss. The agents working at Slemp Brant Saunders Insurance Agency try to understand the specific risks faced by a policyholder and subsequently recommend tailored insurance solutions offered by some of the leading carriers of the nation.



