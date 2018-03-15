Slice of Sauce: Condiments in a New Individual "Slice" Form Live on Kickstarter

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2018 --On March 6th, Bo's Fine Foods launched a Kickstarter campaign for the next great innovation in condiments, known as Slice of Sauce™. The response was immediate and overwhelming, as the campaign was 50% funded in the first 24 hours, and 75% funded after one week.



Slice of Sauce™ transforms the traditional condiment aisle with individual "slices" of Signature Recipe Ketchup in a convenient and portable package of 8 slices. Layer it onto your favorite burger, sandwich or wrap for a delicious burst of flavor and a perfect no-mess bite every time.



The creator of Slice of Sauce™ was experimenting with family recipes given to her by her father, a restaurateur in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. She ended up developing a no-mess, portable condiment that adds a layer of flavor to anything from burgers and sandwiches to wraps and burritos. Slice of Sauce™ is shelf-stable and needs no refrigeration, making it perfect for outdoor occasions like picnics, barbeques or tailgating, and activities like hiking and camping – or even grabbing a bite on the go.



Slice of Sauce™ features make it a modern update to ordinary condiments:



Slice of Sauce™ has a clean label – ingredients are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, all-natural with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup



Slice of Sauce™ is so easy. Because it's in slice form, there's no sticky mess or soggy bread, no "liquidy" separation and no uneven squeezing from a part-empty bottle like with many traditional condiments



Slice of Sauce™ can go anywhere. It's great for lunchboxes, picnics, barbeques, hiking and camping, lunches at your desk or even eating on the go



After tucking Slice of Sauce™ into your favorite sandwich, you'll love that you can enjoy a perfect bite every time



The first product of its kind to hit grocery store shelves, Slice of Sauce™ is patent-pending



Slice of Sauce™ creator Emily "Bo" Williams said, "Kickstarter is the ideal platform to launch Slice of Sauce™. This is an innovative take on a familiar product, and a new company, so we wanted a new way of bringing it to the world. By supporting Slice of Sauce™ on Kickstarter, people can be a part of the development process and directly affect the success of this launch."



Visit their Kickstarter page to pre-order Slice of Sauce™, meet the creators, and learn more about the product that will change the way we sauce.



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sliceofsauce/slice-of-saucetm



About Bo's Fine Foods

Bo's Fine Foods is located in Los Angeles, California with production in Brooklyn, New York. The company was founded in 2015 to promote healthier options in the condiment aisle and to share a passion for food and flavor. Bo's was founded by Emily Williams who hails from Michigan and has a background in finance, sales, and supply chain management. Co-Founder Thac Lecong has an MBA in finance and has spent over 20 years building successful retail businesses in Los Angeles and New York City. Today, Emily is the CEO and Chief Flavor Innovator, and Thac is the CFO and Executive Spreadsheet Wizard.