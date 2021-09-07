SlideHTML5 Converts PPT to HTML5 Presentations for Easy Sharing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --For a long time, PowerPoint was the way to design presentations for various purposes. It was more suited to presenting information to an audience than other MS applications. Today, with the evolution of technology, slide presentations have gone online like many other things. And while PowerPoint is still relevant in its own right, it's not the best format for online presentations. SlideHTML5 provides an easy, convenient way to convert PPT to HTML.



SlideHTML5 is based completely online, which means there is no software to download. Users can convert PPT to HTML right in their browser. No coding or other technical skills are needed. It's as simple as going to the website and clicking 'Upload PPT(X) for Free'. The user will be prompted to browse their device storage and select the desired file. Once they do, conversion is automatic and fast.



When someone uses SlideHTML5 to convert PPT to HTML, the resulting presentation is free of formatting issues. And they don't need to worry about differences in display quality on recipients' devices when the presentation is shared. The presentation is online, so each person that needs to view it is taken straight to the HTML5 format which displays beautifully each time.



SlideHTML5 is completely free to use. It can be used to convert PPT to HTML and jQuery-based presentation slides. It also allows for the addition of animations which makes PPT files more interactive. The platform also offers unlimited cloud storage and hosting. Users can share their presentations right on the SlideHTML5 platform and get clicks, shares, likes, and followers to boost their content marketing.



After they convert PPT to HTML, users can also share the presentation via email, messaging apps, and social media or embed it in websites and blogs. This is made easier as each converted PPT file generates a URL for quick sharing. The text of the presentation can be extracted and published as text version so that content can be easily searched by Google. Users can create multiple SEO profiles and customize their page titles and keywords for ultimate visibility on search engines.



"A fast, easy way to convert PPT to HTML was long overdue," says CEO of SlideHTML5, Winston Zhang.



For more information, please visit SlideHTML5.



About SlideHTML5

SlideHTML5 is an interactive platform used to convert PPT to HTML for publishing and sharing.