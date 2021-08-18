SlideHTML5 Is a Platform to Create Interactive Presentation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2021 --PPT slides are a traditional way to present information for marketing, educational and business purposes. However, technology makes many things possible, and it's no different when it comes to presentations. People are moving away from standard PPT presentations in favor of an online presentation. With the advent of HTML5 technology, it's now easier than ever to create an interactive presentation. There are a handful of tools that allow conversion of a PPT to HTML5 presentation.



However, the majority of the PPT to HTML5 conversion services require users to download and install the software on the computer. SlideHTML5 is a soon-to-be-released online tool that allows users to convert a PPT presentation to an HTML5 one. It's an ideal solution, especially when anyone needs to share the interactive presentation online without downloading the software or any complex integrations.



One of the biggest problems with PPT presentations is their compatibility. Not all devices are made to support PPT files, and these files can be challenging to convert into other file formats. Furthermore, when people can't open a PPT presentation on their computers, they have a harder time staying engaged in the content. Fortunately, there is now SlideHTML5 in existence that not only creates an interactive presentation but also empowers the users to host the presentation of its online publishing platform that is universally supported by all devices, thus enhancing the accessibility of the presentations.



"It is tough to get the audience's attention, especially in the technology-saturated world. An interactive presentation without any formatting errors will keep your audience engaged and entertained. SlideHTML5 makes it possible for everyone to create an online presentation in a few clicks. No technical expertise is required to use the platform. Just upload a PPT file and let SlideHTML5 transform it into an online presentation. With this tool in hand, you can forget about sharing presentations in offline formats." says Winston Zhang, the CEO of SlideHTML5.



