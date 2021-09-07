SlideHTML5 Is an Online Presentation Platform with Unlimited Cloud Hosting

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --SlideHTML5 has taken the market by surprise with its new feature-loaded online presentation creator. The platform is designed to enhance communication and showcase ideas to audiences using fascinating slide presentations. SlideHTML5 enables users to convert PPT files into digital presentations that entertain, inform and inspire. The online presentations are produced in HTML5 format, which is easy to distribute across mobile devices and social platforms.



SlideHTML5 is free to access and use. The best part about the online presentation platform is its animation capabilities. Users can upload and convert their PPT files to animated HTML5. This makes the content very interactive, appealing, and easy to digest for viewers. Businesses can showcase their ideas or products effortlessly through online slide presentations to entice their customers to purchase. Teachers can also share slides with students or integrate them into their learning management system to simplify concepts and enhance learning.



"Our online presentation creator is designed to help you reach out to audiences in far-flung places using the most engaging presentations," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of SlideHTML5. "Since your online presentations will retain the interactivity of PPT, your audience will have control over the sound volume, playback speed, and other settings whenever they want to replay your piece. And in one presentation, your clients will have all the necessary information including the product details, photos, pricing information, characteristics, and more."



Online presentations created at SlideHTML5 are mobile-friendly, making them easy to distribute to audiences across any device or platform. The platform also provides unlimited cloud hosting where users can embed their projects on their websites or blog for ease of sharing. The cloud platform has fast uploading options too. In addition, users can create multiple SEO profiles, customize page titles and keywords to enhance search visibility for their content. They can also extract text from their PPT files and publish that text version to make it searchable on the search engines.



SlideHTML5 has empowered users to cut through the noise and capture viewer attention through its online presentation creator. In the crowded digital realm, it can be challenging to ignite audience commitment and action. But with SlideHTML5, one can create and deliver successful online presentations filled with exciting visual information that demonstrate brand value and product benefits. Using narrations and media elements makes the content more attractive and convincing, which is precisely what customers need.



To explore more information about this online presentation maker, please visit SlideHTML5.



About SlideHTML5

SlideHTML5 is a game-changer in the digital publishing industry. SlideHTML5 has lifted the burden of bulky PPT files by converting them into lightweight, mobile, and SEO-friendly HTML5 presentations.