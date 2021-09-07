SlideHTML5 Offers Several Options to Share Slide Presentation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --Generally, the purpose of creating a slide presentation, online or otherwise, is to share information with others. Traditional slide presentations usually take up a lot of space and sometimes prove problematic to share. SlideHTML5 offers the perfect solution. Not only does it create outstanding online slide presentations, but it also has many options for sharing them. What's more, it optimizes presentations for search engines. There's never been an easier way to share slide presentations.



SLideHTML5 takes standard PPT presentations and turns them into dynamic, web-friendly HTML5 format. The conversion process is simple. Users just click 'Upload PPT' and select the desired file from their local storage. SlideHTML5 produces a stellar online slide presentation with no formatting issues. And it's all done in seconds, right in a browser with no software to download and no technical skills required.



Users can then share slide presentations on the SlideHTML5 website. Each presentation that's converted to HTML5 is automatically shared and can be viewed by millions of people who use the platform. Of course, users can make their presentations private if they want to. Other users can click, like, and share public presentations on the platform, which increases reach and engagement.



Each converted presentation generates a URL that the owner can use to share slide presentations. The URL can be shared via email, messaging apps, social media, and embedded on websites. This is much more convenient than trying to attach large files in emails and worrying if the presentation will display as intended on the receiver's device. This way takes each recipient directly to the presentation for best results.



When users share slide presentations, they may well want them to be found on search engines. SlideHTML5 lets users optimize their presentations for search engines. They can create several SEO profiles and customize page titles and keywords to maximize visibility on search engines. The text of the presentation can be extracted and published as text version so Google can easily find the content.



"The SEO option is one of SlideHTML5's strongest features," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of SlideHTML5. "When you share slide presentations, you want your target audience to be able to find them quickly and easily using search engines."



