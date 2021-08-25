SlideHTML5 Online Presentation Maker Transfers PPT to Web-Friendly Slides

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2021 --Like many things in today's world, presentations have gone online. It's rare now to find a group of people gathered in a room to discuss business. It's much more likely to find such meetings being conducted virtually. An easy and convenient way to deliver presentations in this environment is necessary. People are finding SlideHTML5 to be the ideal online presentation maker. With no download required, it's a simple way to create and share presentations online.



This online presentation maker gets points for its simple, yet powerful interface. No coding or technical skills are needed to convert a standard slide presentation to HTML5 format. A user just needs to click 'upload PPT' and SlideHTML5 will prompt them to browse their device for the desired file. Once the file is selected, conversion is automatic. The resulting HTML5 file is interactive, web-friendly, and has no formatting issues.



SlideHTML5 isn't just for creating online presentations. It also offers cloud storage and sharing options right on the site. Each file that the online presentation maker converts is automatically stored and millions of users from around the world can view them. Content marketing has never been so easy. Of course, users can choose to make their presentations private if they contain sensitive information. The platform lets users interact with other users and get likes and shares for their presentations. They can follow other SlideHTML5 users who can in turn follow them.



Sharing on social media and other platforms is also easy with this online presentation maker. Users can quickly share their web-friendly presentations on all social media sites or via email and messaging apps. There are no large files that will take up storage space or have display issues. Just a URL that takes viewers straight to an outstanding online presentation. Talk about ease of use and convenience. Users can also embed the presentation on their websites to maximize reach.



Perhaps what amazes people most about this online presentation maker is that it's free to use. It's an amazing way to enhance internal communication, improve marketing, and even make education more interesting, all without breaking the bank.



"Our online presentation maker is a genius way to bring presentations into the future," says Winston Zhang, CEO of SlideHTML5.



For more details, please visit SlideHTML5.



About SlideHTML5

SlideHTML5 is a free platform for creating and distributing impressive web-friendly presentations.