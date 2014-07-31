Slidell Dentist Provides Tips and Care for Treating and Avoiding Toothaches

Slidell, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Slidell, Louisiana dentist Dr. Edwin Kopfler knows that, at some point in their lives, many people are going to experience a toothache. Some toothaches are the result of dental injury; in these scenarios, the pain is an unavoidable result of trauma. Some people may break a tooth or experience a hairline fracture without immediately realizing it, living pain free until the first bite of ice cream or sip of hot tea exposes the painful truth. It’s always a great idea to stay educated about dental hygiene and proper care. Treating and avoiding toothaches is no exception.



Dr. Kopfler says, “It’s important to realize that everyone has some control over the causes and extremity of toothache pain. For example, it’s well-known that poor oral hygiene leads to cavities and even abscessed teeth. The best way to prevent toothache from these causes is to remain diligent in at-home oral hygiene and to maintain a schedule of dentist’s office visits for professional cleanings and preventive care.” The exceptions come when a tooth is chipped, fractured or broken completely. These damages may result in the irritation of the dental nerve in the pulp of the tooth, which leads to toothache pain and may result in more severe conditions. In these cases, a visit to the dentist is crucial to determining the extent of the damage, what procedures may be needed to prevent tooth loss or nerve damage, and whether restorative dentistry is recommended.



Clearly, the best way to avoid toothaches is to be careful and caring when it comes to oral health. Stay alert for dental trauma and obvious signs of dental problems. Maintain a regimen of recommended oral hygiene behavior and continue visiting the dentist regularly for checkups and cleanings. In the case of a broken or cracked tooth, see a dentist right away for a professional diagnosis of the damage and the best solution. To learn more about how to avoid toothaches, how to correct toothaches and how to keep a healthy, pain-free mouth, visit Dr. Kopfler online at http://www.slidelldentist.com.