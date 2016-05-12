Sling Is the World's Most Versatile Smartphone Case, Providing Users the Ultimate Grip Control

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Sling, the innovative new 3-D Printed smartphone case which promises users the ultimate in grip for on the go lifestyles, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Sling is a case that looks like nothing else on the market and utilizes a unique cross-stitch design that lets users slip their hands and fingers underneath to maximize their grip on their smartphone or tablet.



Sling was born out of the common, everyday problems users have while carrying their smartphones with them everywhere.



"I was really frustrated with traditional device ergonomics. I kept wrapping my headphones around my phone when not using them and propping my phone and tablet up on books I'm constantly dropping my phone and juggling with it while trying to accomplish things on my commute," says co-founder Devansh Shah, "Sling makes the small differences that go a long way."



The innovative design behind Sling goes even further as users can also use the multitude of straps to hold everything from headphones, to a stylus, public transportation tickets, and other personal belongings. The case is hoping to be the last one user's will ever need to buy.



"Other solutions for gripping have loops sticking out to grip the device and only serve the one function," adds Shah, "Sling can be gripped in multiple ways in landscape or portrait and has infinitely more functions."



Sling is available in 2 body colors and 5 different strap designs with many more on the way. Users can mix and match to create their own personalized Sling. The company has also produced several accessories to complement Sling including a wall mount, stand, bike mount, hook, and car mount.



Sling is now live and available to support on Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1789855974/rethinking-phone-and-tablet-cases-live-adapting-ev



About Sling

Devansh Shah is the founder of Sling who has studied mechanical engineering at Purdue University, Indiana. He then went on to study Industrial and Product Design in Singapore where he designed speakers, light switches, furniture and tablets over the next four years. Sling is his flagship product and is currently raising funds on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.



For more information on Sling visit: http://www.myslinggear.com