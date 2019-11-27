Slinger Bag Announces Completion of Name Change, Ticker Symbol Change

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --This follows the September 16, 2019, Company acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Slinger Bag Americas Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Slinger Bag"). Slinger Bag is an innovative company led by CEO Mike Ballardie, who brings extensive market knowledge and brand leadership experience to the company having been involved in the sport all of his life, most recently as the CEO of Prince, one of the world's leading tennis brands. He started his tennis business career at Wilson in the late 1980s where he spent 11 years growing and ultimately leading their EMEA Racquet Sport division. Ballardie also served for many years as a Board Director for the Tennis Industry Association (TIA) both in the USA and in the UK.



The Slinger Bag has also been nominated and shortlisted by the prestigious Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) as one of just five finalists, from hundreds of entries, in its 2019 Start-Up Challenge, which is designed to provide a showcase and platform for new companies that best represents innovation and entrepreneurship in the sports and fitness industry.



ABOUT SLINGER BAG®

Slinger is a brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports. The company's initial focus as a brand is on the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag product and accessories.

Slinger Bag is a unique tennis bag meets ball-launcher product that allows players of all ages and abilities to control speed, frequency and angle, with space for 144 balls. It is lightweight and can be carried or wheeled for total portability. It also provides plenty of storage space for users to stash away racquets, towels, water bottles and personal effects, and what's more it will even charge mobile phones and devices.



The concept is set to disrupt the tennis market having already raised over $1 Million USD via a successful crowdfunding campaign. Slinger Bag's vision is to become a next-generation tennis consumer products company offering a full range of game enhancing, innovative products.



https://slingerbag.com



