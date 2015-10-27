Hilaire Productions’ Towels Have Hit the Retail Shelves at Cape Cod Inflatable Park

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --Hilaire Productions, Inc., Boston-based convenient apparel manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it now supplies the Aire Collection of Beach Towel line to Cape Cod Inflatable Park in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Crafted of ultra-soft, plush cotton, the patented line of Aire Collection Beach/Pool Towels' comes with an ingenious tweaks-hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket to keep valuables safe and dry (phone, keys, wallets, glasses etc.), and drawstring woven at the perimeter of the towel- for added comfort and convenience, while the patrons engage in various forms of water-related activities at the water park, without any slip-off issues.



Will Hilaire, Entrepreneur and President of Hilaire Productions said, "The idea for Aire Collection towels came to me while I was at a theme park. It is so very useful, being a cover up and a towel to dry up with, and lay on and change under without any slip-off issues. Also, people can conceal their valuables in the water-resistant storage pocket of the towel while they engage in water-related activities. With our towels aptly placed at Cape Cod Inflatable Park, my goal now is to be in every major water park across the country."



Joe Maramma, the owner of the Inflatable Park commented, "This year the Cape Cod Inflatable Park was fortunate enough to be introduced to the Hilaire towel line of products. The concept is innovative and fits perfectly into our theme of wet and dry inflatables. These towels were versatile for the parent who was chasing their child around from ride to ride as well as relaxing on our lounge chairs. Our customers loved the fact that each towel was equipped with a water-resistant pocket for their valuables as well as a convenient drawstring. We are excited to be one of the first parks on Cape Cod to sell this product and we look forward to carrying the Hilaire towel line again next year."



For more information on Hilaire Productions and its towels, visit: www.hilaireproductions.com or for wholesale inquiries, email at will@hilaireproductions.com.



About Hilaire Productions

Hilaire Productions, Inc. is an entrepreneurial venture by Mr. Will Hilaire, a Haitian immigrant who shifted to the US with his family at the age of 16 in pursuit of a better life. He inculcated a passion for convenient clothing while working in the apparel retail sector for more than 15 years. Hilaire Productions presents the very first line of its convenient product - towel that allows you to store your mobile phone, glasses, keys, wallet, ID and what not in its hidden water-resistant zippered storage pocket and also a draw-string attachment to securely wrap the towel around the body. Aire Collection of Towels is the perfect accessory for a trip to the beach, spa, resort, swimming pool and beyond.