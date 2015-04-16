Slippers for Seniors Nonprofit Launches with a Crowdfunding Campaign

Coronado, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --Working on the principle that small acts of kindness produce big dividends, Slippers For Seniors has launched a crowdfunding project. The nonprofit's goal is to provide a pair of slippers to every Senior living in an assisted living and nursing home in the United States. In hopes of raising $20,000 for the purchase of slippers and the formation of the organization, the effort is now underway at CauseVox.



Sue Whitaker, founder of Slippers for Seniors and author of the book series "A Senior's Journey" said of the outreach, "We need help in this effort to raise money. A small selfless act of giving a Senior something as simple as a pair of slippers accompanied by some conversation and a hug can put a huge smile on their face. A donation will be a powerful way to immediately enhance Seniors' lives." Whitaker will donate a portion of the proceeds from her book series "A Senior's Journey" to Slippers For Seniors.



To contribute to the Slippers For Seniors campaign visit http://slippersforseniors.causevox.com/



About Slippers For Seniors

Slippers For Seniors is a nonprofit organization designed to help meet the relational needs of the Senior population in the United States. The organization was founded by Sue Whitaker who is the author of "Job Or Entrepreneur? How To Prepare To Un-Retire" and the book series "A Senior's Journey".



