Bratislava, Slovakia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2013 --FotoBOOK.Platform is a web-to-print solution that provides enterprises with an opportunity to promptly run an online photobook editor, to integrate it with existing printing enterprise infrastructure and to provide online photobooks ordering and processing.



Tarawera Print company pays great attention to its customers and follows new technological trends on printing market. Taking into account the explosive growth of completed web-to-print projects in Europe over the last year, management team decided to launch an online editor for creating photobooks.



FotoBOOK.Platform is a new product in the market of web-to-print solutions for creating photobooks that was chosen among others due to the range of innovative approaches:



- System is implemented on the base of HTML5 and JavaScript that allows to take full advantage of modern browsers and to keep significant application development unlike Adobe Flash solutions;



- Developers created universal themes format for designing photobooks due to one theme covers all the possible formats of photobooks - from standard ISO proportion to an exotic panorama;



- FotoBOOK.ThemeBuilder provides designer with an opportunity to create a professional theme within 2-3 hours what gives a unique opportunity for segmentation of the broad user audience;



- Multi-language support and ease of adding new language locales enables Tarawera Print company to work in all countries of the European Union;



- Ease of user interface customization allows to set up an installation easily to meet preferences and needs of the user audience;



- High load capability and compatibility with hardware allow to transfer main part of project budget for work with clients instead of hosting costs.



Yan Sotnik, Head of Software Department of Tarawera company, said: "Online photobook editor is a laboratory of individual creativity. We provide our customers with an opportunity to express themselves creatively and create personal and family histories in the format of photobooks.



We have a great competitive advantage in the market of production of photobooks in Slovakia owing to the launch of online platform and we plan to increase our presence in the market of photobooks of the European Union.



Launched system fully complies our current needs. Acceptance tests have confirmed that online.tarawera.sk can ensure the creation and processing of up to 3 thousand photobooks per month.



We are completely satisfied with the purchased product and we are ready for further cooperation with WEB100 Technologies."



Maznyuk Victor, CEO at WEB100 Technologies, has emphasized: "This is our first client project that is implemented on the basis of FotoBOOK.Platform. We have gone a long way towards this aim. We have had three years of strenuous work that was spent on designing, developing and improving the functional. I am grateful to our team of developers, test engineers, designers and marketers for their diligent and painstaking work. Together we have created a world-class product that has a great future.



FotoBOOK.Platform further development will be focused on the creation of the "Expert" and "iPhoto" edit modes, creation of the version that supports the dealer network of the printing enterprise, creation of the version that supports multisite frontend."



Online editor for creating photobooks of Tarawera Print, s.r.o printing company is available at online.tarawera.sk.



About FotoBOOK.Platform



FotoBOOK.Platform - WEB100 Technologies software product, a solution for printing industry that enables businesses to quickly launch photobooks online editor, integrate it with enterprise existing printing infrastructure and provide photobook online ordering and processing.



FotoBOOK.Platform provides end users with an opportunity to select settings of photobook, upload photos from various photo storages, design a photobook by editing and placing photos, clip arts and other graphical elements. FotoBOOK.Platform functional includes online and offline payment methods using several integrated payment systems.



The platform is implemented on the base of HTML5 and JavaScript what makes it possible to take full advantage of modern browsers and to keep the significant progress of the application unlike the solutions that are implemented on Adobe Flash



Current FotoBOOK.Platform demo version is available at foto.web100.ru.



About Tarawera Print

Slovak digital printing company Tarawera Print, s.r.o (tarawera.sk) consists of professionals with years of experience in the printing industry. Special attention is paid to prompt printing - directly in the presence of the customer.



The company uses printer Konica Minolta bizhub PRESS C70hc with revolutionary toner High Chroma. That is why ink on the prints looks natural and extremely intense.



About WEB100 Technologies

WEB100 Technologies (web100.com.ua) – software development company that provides IT outsourcing services and software development of IT solutions for B2B/B2C communications and business solutions based on web and social media technologies.



The company has been successfully operating in the international software market since 2002 and during that time has completed a great number of projects for web/desktop/server applications development, software testing and quality assurance and IT support.